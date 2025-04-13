Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams

Van Halen have officially joined Spotify's Billions Club after their 1984 chart topping song "Jump" surpassed one billion streams on the music platform.

Alex Van Halen took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "Van Halen's 'Jump' has officially joined @spotify's Billions Club for hitting one billion streams. Thanks to all the fans for listening!"

"Jump" now joins a host of hit classic rock tracks to be part of Spotify's Billions Club including Aerosmith's "Dream On", Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", "Enter Sandman" and Nothing Else Matters."

"Jump" signaled a departure for the band, the keyboard heavy track was part of the band's "1984" album and spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

