.

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams

04-13-2025
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams

Van Halen have officially joined Spotify's Billions Club after their 1984 chart topping song "Jump" surpassed one billion streams on the music platform.

Alex Van Halen took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "Van Halen's 'Jump' has officially joined @spotify's Billions Club for hitting one billion streams. Thanks to all the fans for listening!"

"Jump" now joins a host of hit classic rock tracks to be part of Spotify's Billions Club including Aerosmith's "Dream On", Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", "Enter Sandman" and Nothing Else Matters."

"Jump" signaled a departure for the band, the keyboard heavy track was part of the band's "1984" album and spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Related Stories
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams

Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience

Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO

Van Halen in The Studio For 'Women And Children First' 45th Anniversary

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025

News > Van Halen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Day In Country

Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more

-
Day In Pop

Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'

EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single

Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'

Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video

Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video