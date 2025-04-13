Van Halen have officially joined Spotify's Billions Club after their 1984 chart topping song "Jump" surpassed one billion streams on the music platform.
Alex Van Halen took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "Van Halen's 'Jump' has officially joined @spotify's Billions Club for hitting one billion streams. Thanks to all the fans for listening!"
"Jump" now joins a host of hit classic rock tracks to be part of Spotify's Billions Club including Aerosmith's "Dream On", Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", "Enter Sandman" and Nothing Else Matters."
"Jump" signaled a departure for the band, the keyboard heavy track was part of the band's "1984" album and spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience
Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO
Van Halen in The Studio For 'Women And Children First' 45th Anniversary
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more
Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera
Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'
EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video
Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single
Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'
Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video
Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video
The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video