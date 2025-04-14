Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal

Los Angeles-based alt-rocker Saphir Levi has shared a video for her debut single "Forget It" to celebrate her brand-new record deal with NOWHERE Recordings, in partnership with Pale Chord Records / Rise Records BMG.

Saphir Levi shares, "'Forget It' is about the magic of self assurance and seduction. It is warm, witchy, romantic, and most importantly confident. It feels like such an appropriate first chapter in this brand new story of my musical journey."

Big Picture Media sent over these additional details: Blending sharp, earworm hooks and evocative vocals with a sound that channels the glory days of '90s alternative rock in the vein of Mazzy Star, Liz Phair and PJ Harvey, all filtered through a modern, forward-thinking lens, "Forget It" is poised to be an instant classic. Produced by NOWHERE2RUN-the powerhouse duo of Jami Morgan and Eric Balderose (both of Code Orange), "Forget It" also arrives via NOWHERE Recordings, the latest joint venture with Pale Chord and Rise Records BMG.

Initially performing under the moniker Saphir, Levi has amassed over 30 million streams globally, captivating audiences with her raw talent and evocative sound. Now, in 2025, she embarks on her next chapter-both sonically and professionally-with the release of her debut single "Forget It," her first under her full name.

Armed with a new sound, a fearless vision, and an undeniable presence, Levi is primed to leave an indelible mark on the alternative rock landscape and further cement herself as an artist to watch.

Related Stories

News > Saphir Levi