.

Singled Out: Peter Landi's Turn Back Now

04-14-2025
Singled Out: Peter Landi's Turn Back Now

Alt-rocker Peter Landi recently released his brand new single "Turn Back Now", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "Turn Back Now" in March of 2021. My partner and I had just moved into our new place after being away from Toronto for almost a year. Our belongings and all of my instruments had been in storage during that time, so we were psyched to get the boxes open and see our things again.

I was unpacking my gear and setting up my writing room and studio, a space I've always wanted and am so lucky to have. I picked up my guitar and was trying out different capo positions. I strummed three chords for a couple of bars and just started singing whatever came to mind. Tom Petty is somebody that will always inspire my songwriting, but it also reminded me a little bit of Social Distortion which was intresting because they're a band I don't usually listen to. I had the first verse and chorus very quickly and over the next couple of days finished writing "Turn Back Now".

Because it came so quickly, the song is still revealing to me what it's about. There are certain lines that are personal to me, one of them being "I remember dancing, under lights that were twinkling". That's about the night my partner and I first met each other and were hanging out at The Dakota Tavern. We both loved that bar, I'm happy to have it immortalized in the song because its where we started.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Peter Landi's Turn Back Now

News > Peter Landi

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour- Eric Church- Russell Dickerson- more

-
Day In Pop

Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates

We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video

Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video

Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal

Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour

Jimrat Push Boundaries With New Visual Album 'Instant'