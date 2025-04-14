Singled Out: Peter Landi's Turn Back Now

Alt-rocker Peter Landi recently released his brand new single "Turn Back Now", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "Turn Back Now" in March of 2021. My partner and I had just moved into our new place after being away from Toronto for almost a year. Our belongings and all of my instruments had been in storage during that time, so we were psyched to get the boxes open and see our things again.

I was unpacking my gear and setting up my writing room and studio, a space I've always wanted and am so lucky to have. I picked up my guitar and was trying out different capo positions. I strummed three chords for a couple of bars and just started singing whatever came to mind. Tom Petty is somebody that will always inspire my songwriting, but it also reminded me a little bit of Social Distortion which was intresting because they're a band I don't usually listen to. I had the first verse and chorus very quickly and over the next couple of days finished writing "Turn Back Now".

Because it came so quickly, the song is still revealing to me what it's about. There are certain lines that are personal to me, one of them being "I remember dancing, under lights that were twinkling". That's about the night my partner and I first met each other and were hanging out at The Dakota Tavern. We both loved that bar, I'm happy to have it immortalized in the song because its where we started.

