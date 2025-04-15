Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Track 'Smash It Like Belushi'

(hennemusic) Green Day is streaming a previously unreleased track, "Smash It Like Belushi", as the first preview to the newly-announced deluxe edition of its 2024 album, "Saviors."
Due May 23 via Reprise Records, the project - which was produced by longtime associate Rob Cavallo - was a Top 5 album across the globe including the US, where it bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's ninth career entry in the Top 5 of the respective chart.
"Saviors" also notably garnered three 2025 Grammy Award nominations, including "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" for "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Best Rock Song" for "Dilemma."
The 2025 expended edition adds seven new tracks in total, including acoustic versions of "Suzie Chapstick" and "Father To A Son."
Get more details and stream "Smash It Like Belushi" here.
