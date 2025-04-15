Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson took to social media to pay tribute to former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks (born James Leslie Binks), who died on Tuesday (March 15th) at the age of 73.
Binks was part of Judas Priest from 1977 through 1979 and appeared on their "Stained Class" and "Hell Bent For Leather" albums. The band shared, "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on..."
In a separate post, Ellefson shared this tribute, "It's with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the beloved Les Binks. I had the incredible honor of meeting and performing with him, along with K.K. Downing and Tim Ripper Owens from the mighty Judas Priest legacy, during the unforgettable show at KK's Steel Mill back in 2019.
"Playing alongside Les was truly a dream come true. His powerful and groundbreaking drumming helped shape the very foundation of speed metal, with iconic performances on tracks like 'Excite'" and so many others that set the standard for generations to come.
"My deepest condolences to his fans, friends, and family. You will be missed, my friend."
Judas Priest Star Suffered Brain Damage From Stroke
Powerman 5000, Ill Nino, Hed PE and Priest Plot The Taste Of Armageddon Tour
Judas Priest Almost Topped UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield' (2024 In Review)
Judas Priest Tributed Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album (2024 In Review)
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks
Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week
Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour
The Darkness Announce North American Tour
Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour
Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival
Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film