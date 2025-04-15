Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson took to social media to pay tribute to former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks (born James Leslie Binks), who died on Tuesday (March 15th) at the age of 73.

Binks was part of Judas Priest from 1977 through 1979 and appeared on their "Stained Class" and "Hell Bent For Leather" albums. The band shared, "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on..."

In a separate post, Ellefson shared this tribute, "It's with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the beloved Les Binks. I had the incredible honor of meeting and performing with him, along with K.K. Downing and Tim Ripper Owens from the mighty Judas Priest legacy, during the unforgettable show at KK's Steel Mill back in 2019.

"Playing alongside Les was truly a dream come true. His powerful and groundbreaking drumming helped shape the very foundation of speed metal, with iconic performances on tracks like 'Excite'" and so many others that set the standard for generations to come.

"My deepest condolences to his fans, friends, and family. You will be missed, my friend."

