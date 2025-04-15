Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd is streaming video of "One Of These Days" as featured in the restored 1972 "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its theatrical release this spring.

The footage captures the group in action as they perform the track just days before it was issued as part of its 1971 album, "Meddle." Directed by Adrian Maben, "Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII" is the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii; the project also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on "The Dark Side Of The Moon" at Abbey Road Studios in London, UK.

The film has been meticulously hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's own archives. This momentous breakthrough unearthed the very film that rolled through the cameras during those sweltering days amidst the ruins of Pompeii over 50 years ago.

"Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii" is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to 'The Dark Side Of The Moon,'" says drummer Nick Mason.

The restored project will appear in select cinemas and IMAX worldwide; get more details and stream "One Of These Days" here

