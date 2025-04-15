Singled Out: Teenage Joans' Sweet And Slow

Australian indie rock duo Teenage Joans just released their new single and music video "Sweet and Slow" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Sweet And Slow came about honestly quite randomly. We thought of the chorus sometime in 2022 but didn't really know what to do with it. We didn't do anything with it for a while, but in early 2023 we went to America for the first time to play at SXSW festival.

In our first week of the trip, we were staying with Jayden Seely in LA, who graciously let us sleep on his couches. We got along with him straight away, and while we were there we did a writing session with him in his home studio.

The morning of we sort of slept through our jet lag, and decided that we needed something fresh to eat or drink. We walked down the street and found what we thought was a juice bar. The server spoke very broken English and we ended up each getting a $20 "juice" which was actually just fruit in a cup. Our first American purchase... oops.

Back in the studio, Jayden asked what we wanted to write. We thought it would be the perfect writing session to bring out this chorus because he notoriously writes incredibly catchy songs. We really wanted to write a cheesy Disney channel type song. We grew up watching Disney channel and loved the early Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Camp Rock soundtrack vibe.

The energy he brought to the writing session was really great and he slipped straight into our writing groove which made the session really fun and chill. It felt like we were just hanging out with a bestie, and we mostly just got to know each other during the session. This song came so naturally to all of us, we all just had heaps of ideas and bounced off each other the whole day. At the end of the session we showed our manager and she loved it so much she couldn't stop playing it on repeat.

