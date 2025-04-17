.

AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

04-17-2025
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

Rock legends AC/DC have launched their High Voltage Pop Up Store in Los Angeles, to mark the band's return to the city of angles for the LA Stop of their PWR UP World Tour.

The group shared these details: Meet fellow fans, discover legendary tour props, and snag exclusive merch - including limited-edition vinyl you won't find anywhere else.

Get PWRD/Up In Los Angles Opening Hours: April 17.2025 NOON to 10PM - April 18, 2025 11AM to 5PM - 7763 Melrose Ave LA, CA 90046

Related Stories
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour

AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop

60th ACM Awards Nominations Announced

AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour

News > AC DC

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Day In Country

The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Coldplay Team With Twice For New Version of 'We Pray'- Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'

Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who

The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'

ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video

Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'

AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'

The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall