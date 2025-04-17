AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

Rock legends AC/DC have launched their High Voltage Pop Up Store in Los Angeles, to mark the band's return to the city of angles for the LA Stop of their PWR UP World Tour.
The group shared these details: Meet fellow fans, discover legendary tour props, and snag exclusive merch - including limited-edition vinyl you won't find anywhere else.
Get PWRD/Up In Los Angles Opening Hours: April 17.2025 NOON to 10PM - April 18, 2025 11AM to 5PM - 7763 Melrose Ave LA, CA 90046
