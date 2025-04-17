Singled Out: Nathan James' Alienation

Nathan James, who has been gaining a lot of attention on Active Rock radio, just released his new single "Alienation", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Nathan James: "Alienation" is a song that was written during one of the most critical times in my life of dealing with a level of extreme anxiety that I have never experienced before. It was so bad that when I was writing this song, I couldn't sit in the room, I couldn't be outside of the room- the only place where I felt safe was in my own house. It was really hard for me to even be around other people or other social settings that involved being out of my room. This went on for months.

The idea behind "Alienation" was written when I literally didn't feel like I belonged in my own body. It felt like an out-of-body experience like I wasn't really in my own body and that's where the whole idea of feeling like an alien came about. I wrote this song in the front yard of my producer's house because I was having a crazy panic attack and I just started to write down these things that I was feeling, and that's how the entirety of this song came about. I was on Lexapro medication shortly after to help with it and then as of recently I've gotten off of it, and I'm doing much better. But life sometimes just hits you at different points with stuff that your body and your mental can't even understand.

My first ever album Hollywood Mortician was written during this time. A lot of these songs really took every ounce of my focus and being to even finish writing and recording, so I'm really proud that I'm going to be dropping my first album this year, and "Alienation" will be one of the songs on it.

