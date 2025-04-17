The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'

The Devil Wears Prada have shared the video for their brand new single "For You." The track arrives as the group launching their Metalcore Spring Break Tour.

"A love story unraveling through the eyes of someone hopelessly devoted to a partner who can never truly give back," the band says about the song's meaning. "It's the sound of desperation meeting blind loyalty - a crushing, cinematic anthem for the heartbroken.

"This is The Devil Wears Prada at our most expansive, with our biggest chorus to date and a fearless step into the next evolution of our sound. We're not just pushing boundaries-we're redefining them."

The band's headline Metalcore Spring Break Tour kicks off tonight, April 17, in Wichita, Kansas and runs through May 14 in Charleston, South Carolina. ERRA, Kingdom of Giants, and Acres will serve as support. The band will also appear at Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville along the way.

4/17 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

4/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4/19 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

4/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

4/22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

4/23 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

4/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4/26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

4/27 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

4/29 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

4/30 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

5/2 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

5/3 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater

5/4 - Springfield, MO - The Regency

5/6 -Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/7 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

5/8 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

5/9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/10 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

5/14 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

*FESTIVAL DATE

SUMMER OF LOUD:

6/21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

6/27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/28 - Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/2 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

7/5 - Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

7/6 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

7/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/9 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard

7/11 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

7/12 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

7/13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

7/19 - York, PA - York State Fair*

7/20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/23 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

