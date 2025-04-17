Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who

Zak Starkey, son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, says that he is "surprised and saddened" by the circumstances led The Who the suddenly fire him after spending almost three decades of the band.
The group announced they were parting ways with Starkey after they were rumored to be unhappy with his performance at the Royal Albert Hall last month for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows.
Starkey spoke to Rolling Stone about his surprise firing, "I'm very proud of my near thirty years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, 'uncle Keith' has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan.
"They've been like family to me. In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.
"After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I'm surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do? I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of Domino Bones by Mantra Of The Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best."
