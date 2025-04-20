Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey

The Who's Zak Sharkey shared an unreleased cover of T. Rex's "Children of the Revolution" featuring his father Ringo Starr, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan and Elton John.

Sharkey shared the track back in February and it went largely unnoticed, but after his firing and rehiring by The Who this week, it was rediscovered and is now getting a lot more coverage.

Zak's clip features the song and tells the story of a young cancer victim, he shared to promote the Teenage Cancer Trust. He captioned the video with this message, "Ringo/Elton/Axl/Duff/Slash. C'mon amazing people - let's get this record out and helping these teenagers who as musicians WE RELY ON SO MUCH.

"If we wait much longer some of the these brave young people may not have enough time to hear it - this is the first half then it gets wild !!! Everything generated by this record ( other artists tagged) goes to teenage cancer - if it gets released - which depends totally on the amazing participants giving us the green light".

Back in April, Zak shared the story about how the recording came about via an Instagram post. He wrote, "Around 3pm On the day of the who and gnr show at rock in Rio - duff and I went in a local studio and cut bass for a cover of t.rex children of the revolution -original by trex is playing on the post . My dad played drums in LA (while I fudged the bass) then in Rio duff cut bsss . A couple of weeks after the tour we cut guitars in NYC with slash - sent the track with sshh guide vocal to Elton who played amazing piano. Sshh went to hang with Axl who said he'd like to sing it -wow!-Axl killed it - amazing vocals - he's mixing thee track now I believe (hope) and we will auction the record for teen cancer without greedy bean counting majors wanting 75% (I won't say which label but f*** me this is for sick kids) Produced by me n sshh it's a full album with more than one Beatle a smith a pretender, an Ashcroft , an iggy and many more .... Soon come"

