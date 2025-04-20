Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album

Amazon seems to have leaked the news that the original Alice Cooper Band members will be releasing a new album on July 25th, entitled "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper".
According to the cover art, the album will feature Alice Cooper (lead vocals), Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith, as well as drum tracks recorded by the late Glen Buxton.
The Bob Ezrin produced effort will be released by earMusic in various formats including CD digipack, double black vinyl LP, a double yellow vinyl LP and a special limited edition box set featuring CD, 7inch vinyl, art print, and T-shirt. Listings for all of the formats are currently on Amazon, but only the box-set is available for pre-order
