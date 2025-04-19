The Who Have Not Asked Zak Starkey To Step Down From Band

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend took to social media this morning (April 19th) to share the news that drummer Zak Starkey "not being asked to step down from The Who."
In post titled "News Flash! Who Backs Zak!", Townshend updated fans on the status of the famed son Beatles legend Ringo Starr with the band. He wrote, "There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.
"Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion. Our TCT shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me. I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong!
"Maybe we didn't put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer.
"We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It's over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies.
"As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer, Scott Devours, who it was rumoured might replace Zak in The Who and has always been supportive of the band.
"I owe Scott an apology for not crushing that rumour before it spread. He has been hurt by this. I promise to buy him a very long drink and give him a hug."
