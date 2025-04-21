Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner will be launching a special five-show residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on March 6th through 14th of next year with a 20-piece orchestra.

The venue shared these details: Foreigner's orchestral concert shows in Las Vegas will be a celebration of the band's 50th anniversary and will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience their most popular hits with a 20-piece orchestra, conducted by both Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar, who has performed, recorded and arranged for artists that include Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce and many more, and his arranging partner, Chuck Palmer.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Foreigner's love for orchestral performance of their hit songs began in Switzerland in 2017, followed by an international tour, culminating with a sold-out appearance at the iconic Sydney Opera House. As a Venetian Rewards member, you have the exclusive opportunity to secure tickets to this a once-in-a-lifetime event before they go on sale to the general public.

