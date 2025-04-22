Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy

Legendary metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne will be discussing his upcoming final performance in July when Black Sabbath and late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister on a new episode of Ozzy Speaks, according to SiriusXM personality Mark Strigl.
Ozzy will be taking the stage with original lineup of Black Sabbath for a very special concert called Back To The Beginning in his hometown of Birmingham, England. The special event will featuring an impressive list of special guests including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Alice in Chains and more.
Strigl shared the following about Ozzy discussing the special show on a new episode of Ozzy Speaks on his Ozzy's Boneyard SiriusXM station tomorrow, April 23rd, "Ozzy Osbourne joins close friend Billy Morrison for a conversation about gearing up for his final performance. The two also swap unforgettable stories about Lemmy in honor of Motörhead's 50th anniversary.
"Tomorrow/Wed(4/23) 5pET/2p PT on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard ch 38. Hear it anytime after it airs on SiriusXM App, search 'Ozzy Speaks'"
