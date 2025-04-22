Singled Out: Noble Hops' Kelso Beach

Western, PA rockers Noble Hops recently released the new track "Kelso Beach", and to celebrate we asked Utah Burgess to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Kelso Beach is aptly named because it was written on Kelso Beach in Erie PA. It was late at night, and I was staying alone in a cottage right on the shore of Lake Erie in mid-February, and there was one of the most incredible Winter storms going on outside. I was sitting in front of the fireplace staring out the window towards the lake as the storm was just pummeling the cottage. I was about 12 deep into my favorite brew and felt like I was riding the storm out like Lieutenant Dan in Forest Gump. It was a wild ride. This was not long after the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a time of authoritative overreach that led to people banding together and depending on each other a bit more. Having each other's back so to speak.

In the song I reference not knowing what the future holds and wondering if I've done all I can. Given all of the turbulence of the pandemic while sitting there in the turbulence of the storm, it just started flowing out that way, but in a lot calmer manner than what was taking place outside. Perhaps that juxtaposition of the violent storm outside against the warm fire and good brew gave the song that feeling of "it's going to be ok". Knowing that I had people in my life that I could always depend on, and that they could depend on me, is a very powerful feeling. Knowing who your people are, your tribe, as I like to say, can give one great comfort. I had also recently made contact with people from way back in my past thanks to the internet, and some friendships were rekindled that had me in a good place.

Anyways, I brought the song to the band not knowing if it would stick or not. I mean, we're a rock band. But by our second time through the song, with "THE" Brads cool drum dynamics, Sleeve's John Paul Jones inspired bass lines, and the tasty licks that Tony throws to everything... we had a completed song! We recorded it with Jazz Byers at Rattle Clack Studio and with his touches and instrumental additions I can say it is one we are very proud of.

In the end, it's all about one's convictions, and sticking with those convictions. Your truth is just that, your truth. And you need to stand up for that and protect it with true conviction. I hope you all get to visit Kelso Beach one day. Beautiful place.

