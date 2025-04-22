.

ZZ Top Adds New Leg To Elevation Tour

Bruce Henne | 04-22-2025
(hennemusic) ZZ Top has extended its Elevation Tour with a series of new US concert dates. The latest North American leg - which will begin June 1 in Victoria, BC - has added 21 dates to the trek, which is now scheduled to wrap up in early October.

The iconic Texas rockers will be joined along the way by various support acts including Night Ranger, Payton Smith and Black Stone Cherry.

"We love getting out there and turning it up so we're excited about these new dates because this tour's been a great ride so far and we don't want it to end anytime soon," says Billy F Gibbons.

