Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger

Alice Cooper is giving fans the first taste of the new album from the original Alice Cooper Band with the release of the new single and video called "Black Mamba", which features a guest appearance The Doors legend Robby Krieger.
The new album, entitled "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", will be the first new album to feature the original ACB lineup of Cooper (lead vocals), Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith, as well as drum tracks recorded by the late Glen Buxton, in over 50 years and is set to be released on July 25th and was produced by Bob Ezrin.
Cooper took to social media to share the following about the new song, "I'm crawling up your leg now baby / To hiss-per in your ear / A little poison lie now baby / You got nothin' to fear...except: The Revenge is here...
"Hi, it's me again, yours truly, Alice Cooper. But I'm not alone. You know them all too well. This time, there will be no cure." Watch the new video below:
