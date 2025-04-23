.

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Bruce Henne | 04-23-2025
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is joined by Avril Lavigne on "77", the new single from his forthcoming album "Dream Into It." The song follows the lead track, "Still Dancing", as the latest preview to the set, which will be released on April 25.

"Dream Into It" also features guest appearances by Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills. The project marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

Idol will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; get more details and stream "77" here

Related Stories
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'

Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup

Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more

Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song- Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy- Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'- more

Day In Country

Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'+ John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart- Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

The Swell Season Announce First New Album In 16 Years- Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI- more

Reviews

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Latest News

Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger

Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Green Day Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Pink Floyd Share 'A Saucerful of Secrets' Video From Pompeii Concert Film

Hear Late Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Rock Deep Purple Classic

Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album