Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is joined by Avril Lavigne on "77", the new single from his forthcoming album "Dream Into It." The song follows the lead track, "Still Dancing", as the latest preview to the set, which will be released on April 25.

"Dream Into It" also features guest appearances by Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills. The project marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

Idol will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; get more details and stream "77" here

