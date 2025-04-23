Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is joined by Avril Lavigne on "77", the new single from his forthcoming album "Dream Into It." The song follows the lead track, "Still Dancing", as the latest preview to the set, which will be released on April 25.
"Dream Into It" also features guest appearances by Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills. The project marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."
Idol will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; get more details and stream "77" here
Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'
Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup
Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more
Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song- Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy- Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'- more
Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'+ John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart- Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour- more
The Swell Season Announce First New Album In 16 Years- Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger
Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction
Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Green Day Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Pink Floyd Share 'A Saucerful of Secrets' Video From Pompeii Concert Film
Hear Late Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Rock Deep Purple Classic
Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'
Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album