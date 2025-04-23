.

Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album

Bruce Henne | 04-23-2025
Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album

(hennemusic) Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider rocks "Lay It On The Line" in the latest preview of the forthcoming collection, "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph."

Due June 6 via Round Hill Records, the record will feature a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes.

The 15-track album also features a collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.

The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink - who has produced classic recordings for Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Whitesnake.

First previewed with Bach's version of "Rock & Roll Machine", Triumph are now sharing Snider's take on "Lay It On The Line", the lead single from the Canadian band's 1979 album, "Just A Game."

"The first time I heard this song, I was blown away," says the Twisted Sister rocker. "There's only one Rik Emmett and TRIUMPH. I'm honored to be a part of this!"

Get more album details and stream "Lay It On The Line"

Related Stories
Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album

Royksopp Share 'True Electric'

Ty Myers Surprises Fans With The Select (Deluxe)

Rylo Rodriguez Teams With Rio Da Yung OG For 'Bring Bac Act'

Mike Clink Helmed Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph Coming In June

News > Triumph

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger- Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction- Pink Floyd- more

Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song- Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy- Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'- more

Day In Country

Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'+ John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart- Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

The Swell Season Announce First New Album In 16 Years- Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI- more

Reviews

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Latest News

Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger

Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Green Day Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Pink Floyd Share 'A Saucerful of Secrets' Video From Pompeii Concert Film

Hear Late Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Rock Deep Purple Classic

Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album