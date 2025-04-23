Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album

(hennemusic) Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider rocks "Lay It On The Line" in the latest preview of the forthcoming collection, "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph."
Due June 6 via Round Hill Records, the record will feature a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes.
The 15-track album also features a collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.
The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink - who has produced classic recordings for Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Whitesnake.
First previewed with Bach's version of "Rock & Roll Machine", Triumph are now sharing Snider's take on "Lay It On The Line", the lead single from the Canadian band's 1979 album, "Just A Game."
"The first time I heard this song, I was blown away," says the Twisted Sister rocker. "There's only one Rik Emmett and TRIUMPH. I'm honored to be a part of this!"
Get more album details and stream "Lay It On The Line"
