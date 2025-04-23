Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'

(hennemusic) Ghost is streaming "Peacefield" as the latest single from its forthcoming album, "Skeleta." The song follows "Satanized" and "Lachryma" as the third preview to the record.
Due April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings, "Skeleta" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Impera" and 2024's "Rite Here Rite Now", which captured Ghost over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.
"We wish to inform you that we all need something to believe in!," says the band. "Skeletá by Ghost will finally arrive this week!! Leading off the album and their sold-out arena rituals is the ascendent and anthemic, 'Peacefield.'"
Get more details and stream "Peacefield" here
