Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company's Simon Kirke says in a new interview that an insider has told him that the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

"I've been told by an insider that we are getting in," Kirke revealed in a new interview with the VRP Rocks podcast and he also shared the song that they intend to play at the ceremony. The show sent over these details:

In a powerful new interview with paul Stephenson from VRP Rocks, Simon Kirke, founding drummer of Bad Company, unleashes decades of frustration and shares exclusive behind-the-scenes details about the band's first-ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination - and why he's now convinced they're finally getting in.

From his raw, uncensored reaction to his personal conversation with Paul Rodgers about what song they'll perform, Kirke opens up like never before. He also offers a heartfelt tribute to Mick Ralphs, the band's guitarist and key songwriter, who won't be able to attend the ceremony due to health issues.

"We're going to play 'Can't Get Enough' - for Mick," he said. Watch the interview below:

