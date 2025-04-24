Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says that they band's new drummer, Simon Dawson, reminds him of the group's late drummer Clive Burr, who played on the group's first three albums including their blockbuster "The Number of The Beast".
The band recruited Dawson to replace longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who announced his retirement from touring at the conclusion of their last world tour for health reasons.
They turned to band founder Steve Harris' solo band, British Lion, to find Simon, to take over for Nicko, who had been with the band since their "Piece Of Mind" album.
Dickinson discussed the circumstances of rehearsing with Simon for the first time while they were still on that last tour with McBrain during a recent interview with Musicians' Institute in Hollywood.
"We were hoping Nick was going to [complete] the tour, but there were some times during the show when... we were worried," he revealed. Because of that they booked a rehearsal space in Portland, OR to try Dawson out.
Bruce said of the jam, "honestly, I was pleasantly shocked. We went through the whole set without a break. And this guy had not rehearsed with anybody - he just, like, turned up with Maiden. We went through the entire set... and it was all there. I thought, 'My God, we could do a show tonight if we had to.' That's unreal.'"
As for Simon's playing style, the band were not looking for a Nicko clone. Bruce revealed that Dawson reminded him of the man McBrain replaced,
"If I closed my eyes at moments during that rehearsal, it was like having Clive Burr back in the band.
"He's got that feel... that big band swing time feel. He has all the same influences and everything. And I was just, like, 'Oh my God! Wow!' So I'm actually really excited."
