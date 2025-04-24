Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar shared a new video and him and his bandmates Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff discussing what fans can expect from their upcoming The Best Of All Worlds Residency in Las Vegas.
They will be kicking off the special series of shows next week (April 30th), at Dolby Live at Park MGM and are previewing the run with the new video. They intro the clip with the following:
"We're officially ONE WEEK out from the Best Of All Worlds Residency and the band is ready to finish what they started! Sammy, Joe, Mikey, and Kenny sat down to discuss why they're taking on Las Vegas, the challenges of tackling Van Halen, and how they're making every night fun!"
