Singled Out: Sasha Dawe's Because We Forgot

Indie artist Sasha Dawe recently released his new EP "Here I Am", which embrace his African heritage, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Because We Forgot". Here is the story:

The song started off with a voice memo recording of me playing around on the guitar in my kitchen in Namibia. It sounded mostly like gibberish but I knew there was something special in the vocal melodies. This was few weeks before the recording was scheduled to start. I was back home for the first time in a while, so when I sat down to work on the lyrics, a lot of that feeling seemed to have come across in the message. As the project's theme was about home, we also wanted the recordings to retain a real sense of authenticity - so we decide to build a studio right in the middle our home lounge facing the large family wall to bake in the personal feeling of being home.

One of the funny things that happened was the month spent in Cape Town living in an AirBnB while producing the songs of the EP. It was actually a really nice place, however after a storm swept through Cape Town we got hit by a scary cockroach infestation. My producer was hit hardest, finding a few in his bed at 2am in the morning which inevitably resulted in the house being woken up by screams and the sound of shoes hitting the wall. We called that episode the 'Kakerlaken' experience, which is the German word for cockroach.

