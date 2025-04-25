KISS Icon Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss have revealed that he will be releasing a brand new solo album this fall where he is backed by an all-star band featuring Billy Sheehan, Matthew Montgomery (Piggy D.), John 5, Mike McLaughlin and Paul Shaffer.

Criss broke the news in a video message from KISSFAQ.com's Julian Gill. Peter says in the clip, "I have an announcement. I have my new rock and roll album to you, Kiss Army guys, coming out in the fall. And I really hope you like it, man. And I wanna say God bless to each and every one of you."

Gill added, Now, this is a hard rock kick-ass album, co-produced by Barry Pointer, who's worked with Ozzy, Marilyn Manson, Fred Coury, Steve Stevens, amongst others, and, of course, John 5. I was honored to listen to this album at Peter's studio with him last night, and it was absolutely amazing to hear this new music. It was vibrant and powerful.

"I'm so excited for it to be released, and I think KISS fans are gonna love this album. Peter's drum sound is absolutely massive and his vocals are powerful. Barry Pointer's production is stunning, and Peter's got an incredible group of musicians and background vocalists behind him.

"Billy Sheehan, as you would expect, delivers incredible, perfect and spectacular basslines, and he and Peter are locked in so tight, it's amazing. Guitarist Mike McLaughlin, better known as Angel from CRISS circles, delivers some scorching guitar work on this album, as, of course, does the electric troubadour himself John 5. Matthew Montgomery, better known as Piggy D., who played with Marilyn Manson and Alice Cooper, is on bass on some songs, and Paul Shaffer is a monster on B-3 and piano.

"You know what? Peter has written some very powerful songs here, and I'm so excited for you to hear them." Watch the video below:

