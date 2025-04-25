Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'

Sammy Hagar has released his brand new single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", which the Red Rocker says was inspired by a dream that he had about his late bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

Hagar's camp shared the following details: Inspired by a vivid dream Hagar had about the late Eddie Van Halen; the song marks a full-circle moment in his storied career. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." features Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums. The production-helmed by Hagar, Satriani, and Eric Caudieux - delivers a sound that is at once nostalgic and forward-looking.

According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came about a year after Eddie's passing and left a lasting impact. Rather than being a somber farewell, the song is a celebration and expression of appreciation - for the fans, and for the unforgettable chapter they shared in Van Halen.

"This song is my final bow to that part of my life," says Hagar. "It's not meant to be anything more than a thank-you - with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo." Hagar also shared that Satriani's contribution to the track brought a unique emotional energy. "Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound - he brought in that big, emotional, guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie's spirit but is entirely of Joe's creation. With Michael Anthony's thundering bass and stellar Van Halen-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff's relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels."

