Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming his new album, "Dream Into It", in sync with its release on April 25. "Dream Into It" was originally launched with the lead single, "Still Dancing", and the follow-up track "77" featuring Lavigne.

The project - which features guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills - marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's (2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage") while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

The rocker will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; he will then play a mix of headline and festival shows across Europe in the summer before returning to the US for more dates starting in mid-August.

Idol was recently named among the nominees for induction into the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; get more details and stream "Dream Into It" here

Related Stories

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'

Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup

Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: