Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming his new album, "Dream Into It", in sync with its release on April 25. "Dream Into It" was originally launched with the lead single, "Still Dancing", and the follow-up track "77" featuring Lavigne.
The project - which features guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills - marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's (2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage") while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."
The rocker will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; he will then play a mix of headline and festival shows across Europe in the summer before returning to the US for more dates starting in mid-August.
Idol was recently named among the nominees for induction into the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; get more details and stream "Dream Into It" here
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'
Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'
Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup
Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'- Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour- Lady A's Charles Kelley -more
Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia -Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'- Jeezy- George Michael- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate
Simple Minds Release New Live Album Ahead of Biggest North American Tour in 4 Decades
Carla Harvey Releases Video For The Violent Hour's 'Sick Ones' Feat John 5
d4vd Shares 'Is This Really Love?' Video As Album Arrives
Carlos Santana Collapsed On Stage During Soundcheck
Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release
Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'