.

Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

Bruce Henne | 04-26-2025
Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming his new album, "Dream Into It", in sync with its release on April 25. "Dream Into It" was originally launched with the lead single, "Still Dancing", and the follow-up track "77" featuring Lavigne.

The project - which features guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills - marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's (2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage") while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

The rocker will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ; he will then play a mix of headline and festival shows across Europe in the summer before returning to the US for more dates starting in mid-August.

Idol was recently named among the nominees for induction into the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; get more details and stream "Dream Into It" here

Related Stories
Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'

Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup

Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more

Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more

Day In Country

Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'- Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour- Lady A's Charles Kelley -more

-
Day In Pop

Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia -Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'- Jeezy- George Michael- more

Reviews

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate

Simple Minds Release New Live Album Ahead of Biggest North American Tour in 4 Decades

Carla Harvey Releases Video For The Violent Hour's 'Sick Ones' Feat John 5

d4vd Shares 'Is This Really Love?' Video As Album Arrives

Carlos Santana Collapsed On Stage During Soundcheck

Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release

Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'