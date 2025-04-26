Carlos Santana Collapsed On Stage During Soundcheck

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana has postponed a pair of shows after collapsing during a soundcheck prior to a concert in San Antonio, TX on April 22. According to the Los Angeles Times, the guitarist canceled his appearance at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Tuesday after he suffered a non-life-threatening medical emergency.
The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the concert hall to a "report of an elderly patient who had reportedly fainted," a spokesperson confirmed to The Times on Wednesday. That patient was transported to a hospital.
Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the icon "is postponing his Oneness Tour 2025 show at Smart Financial Center, tonight (Wednesday, April 23, 2025) in Sugar Land, Texas. Mr. Santana has tested positive for Covid and is resting at his hotel.
"As some of you are aware, we postponed last night's show in San Antonio. Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to also postpone this evening's show in Sugar Land. Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday, and has since tested positive for Covid. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday (April 25) in Thackerville, OK."
