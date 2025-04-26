Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell is "doing really good" and "feeling great, his bandmate Rick Allen shared in a new interview about the guitarist's battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Vivian recently had to take a break from the group to recover from a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment for the disease that he was originally diagnosed with in 2013.

Allen gave an update on Campbell's health during an interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk. Collin shared, "I'm just hoping that Vivian can get back out with us as soon as possible. Just like my situation way back in the day, I think what it is, is we just need to give Viv time to figure things out in his own time.

"And I think that's the most important thing. We don't want to put any kind of pressure on Vivian. We never would. It's about his comfort level. And if he can be out there with us, then we're just going to love that."

Trunk spoke about Vivian's positive attitude during the cancer battle and Phil agreed, "I think that that's the thing that gets him through. And it amazes me too, that he's able to rise above, That inspires me. That inspires me to want to go out there. The fact that I have bandmates that are - they're strong. They've got incredible characters.

"So, I'm just really happy that Viv's on the up and up. And, I'm looking forward - I haven't seen him in quite a while - so I'm really looking forward to seeing him and just supporting him along his journey."

