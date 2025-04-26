Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song

Sammy Hagar has detailed the dream that he has about his late bandmate Eddie Van Halen that inspired his brand new single "Encore, thank You, Goodnight."
Hagar discussed the song and his upcoming Las Vegas Residency with Loudwire Nights, and explained, "I dream about Eddie all the time. This particular one, we were in a corner.
"When Eddie would have a song idea, he'd say, 'Come here, come here, I want to show you, come here, come here.' He would take me away from [Alex Van Halen] and [Michael Anthony] and everybody. He didn't want to be bothered showing me this song because everybody would put their two cents in. Al would go, 'No, you're playing too fast, Ed.'"
Sammy says that in his dream, Eddie was showing him a new song that they had done together in the past. "I woke up so fast, I remembered it and I got my pad and I started writing things down.
"I got my guitar out, I got my iPhone out, I recorded some melody. I f***ing sang it into my iPhone and boom, that was the beginning of the song. I've written songs out of dreams, but not like this."
