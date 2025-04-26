Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's ill at ease

Alt-rockers Lonely Little Kitsch just released their new single and video called "ill at ease", and to celebrate Kristen and Nolan tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Kristen (vocals / songwriter): This song is a particularly personal one for me. As someone who has severe anxiety and constant panic attacks, it's always interesting to speak to anyone who has never experienced either one. So "ill at ease" is sort of an answer to the question, "what does a panic attack feel like for you?

Nolan came up with this killer riff that felt like the perfect vehicle for a song like this. It's tense and moody and a little bit uncomfortable. I had the title, "ill at ease," immediately, and wrote the lyrics and melodies around that, outlining how anxiety and panic attacks are constantly affecting me while anyone around may be none the wiser. It's a vulnerable song about a mostly invisible affliction. The guys (Waz, Dave, & Nolan) really gave it the edge it needed.

Nolan (guitar / songwriter): "I think the music was built around that opening riff...I had been stuck in a loop with no clear transition to the chorus or bridge so there was natural suspense and uneasiness building in my mind, and I almost scrapped the whole song when Kris came in with this really great melody and honest lyrics showing her vulnerability- it clicked! And the chorus kind of fell into place - the music felt almost hopeful put against these darker lyrics, and it made sense thematically. Trying to find some hope in the darker places we find ourselves mentally. Hopefully it's a song that resonates with people and offers some light to anyone who is struggling.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

