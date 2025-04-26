Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's ill at ease

Alt-rockers Lonely Little Kitsch just released their new single and video called "ill at ease", and to celebrate Kristen and Nolan tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Kristen (vocals / songwriter): This song is a particularly personal one for me. As someone who has severe anxiety and constant panic attacks, it's always interesting to speak to anyone who has never experienced either one. So "ill at ease" is sort of an answer to the question, "what does a panic attack feel like for you?
Nolan came up with this killer riff that felt like the perfect vehicle for a song like this. It's tense and moody and a little bit uncomfortable. I had the title, "ill at ease," immediately, and wrote the lyrics and melodies around that, outlining how anxiety and panic attacks are constantly affecting me while anyone around may be none the wiser. It's a vulnerable song about a mostly invisible affliction. The guys (Waz, Dave, & Nolan) really gave it the edge it needed.
Nolan (guitar / songwriter): "I think the music was built around that opening riff...I had been stuck in a loop with no clear transition to the chorus or bridge so there was natural suspense and uneasiness building in my mind, and I almost scrapped the whole song when Kris came in with this really great melody and honest lyrics showing her vulnerability- it clicked! And the chorus kind of fell into place - the music felt almost hopeful put against these darker lyrics, and it made sense thematically. Trying to find some hope in the darker places we find ourselves mentally. Hopefully it's a song that resonates with people and offers some light to anyone who is struggling.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Vices
Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Monster
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency- Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr- Grateful Dead- more
Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'- Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour- Lady A's Charles Kelley -more
Paris Hilton Reveals Remix Of 'If the Earth Is Spinning' Featuring Sia -Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'- Jeezy- George Michael- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate
Simple Minds Release New Live Album Ahead of Biggest North American Tour in 4 Decades
Carla Harvey Releases Video For The Violent Hour's 'Sick Ones' Feat John 5
d4vd Shares 'Is This Really Love?' Video As Album Arrives
Carlos Santana Collapsed On Stage During Soundcheck
Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release
Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'