Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be premiering a music video for his brand new single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", after his performance at the Stagecoach Festival tonight (May 27th).

Fans that are not a the music festival will be able to catch all the action at home. Sammy shared, "Tune in to Stagecoach Festival from the comfort of your couch! Watch Sammy's performance tonight at 7:20pmPT only on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video! Tune in at amzn.to/stagecoach25

"PLUS - keep your eyes peeled to Sammy's YouTube for the premiere of the 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.' music video right after his Stagecoach set at 9pmPT!

