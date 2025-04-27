Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be premiering a music video for his brand new single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", after his performance at the Stagecoach Festival tonight (May 27th).
Fans that are not a the music festival will be able to catch all the action at home. Sammy shared, "Tune in to Stagecoach Festival from the comfort of your couch! Watch Sammy's performance tonight at 7:20pmPT only on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video! Tune in at amzn.to/stagecoach25
"PLUS - keep your eyes peeled to Sammy's YouTube for the premiere of the 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.' music video right after his Stagecoach set at 9pmPT!
Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'
Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency
Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach- Lanie Gardner Shares New Single 'Concrete Cowboy'-more
Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows
Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases True Believers Soundtrack
Broken Social Scene's 'You Forgot It In People' Album Reimagined
Swans Launching UK and Euro Tour
Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Film Digital Premiere
Fit For A King Unleash 'No Tomorrow' Video
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 TV Special To Be Released
Return to Dust 'Shine' With New Video