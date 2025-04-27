.

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

04-27-2025
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be premiering a music video for his brand new single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", after his performance at the Stagecoach Festival tonight (May 27th).

Fans that are not a the music festival will be able to catch all the action at home. Sammy shared, "Tune in to Stagecoach Festival from the comfort of your couch! Watch Sammy's performance tonight at 7:20pmPT only on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video! Tune in at amzn.to/stagecoach25

"PLUS - keep your eyes peeled to Sammy's YouTube for the premiere of the 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.' music video right after his Stagecoach set at 9pmPT!

Related Stories
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song

Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'

Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency

Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song

News > Sammy Hagar

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more

Day In Country

Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach- Lanie Gardner Shares New Single 'Concrete Cowboy'-more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more

Reviews

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

Latest News

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases True Believers Soundtrack

Broken Social Scene's 'You Forgot It In People' Album Reimagined

Swans Launching UK and Euro Tour

Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Film Digital Premiere

Fit For A King Unleash 'No Tomorrow' Video

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 TV Special To Be Released

Return to Dust 'Shine' With New Video