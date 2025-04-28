Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

(hennemusic) Bad Company, Joe Cocker, The White Stripes, and Soundgarden are among the artists that will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year.

The rockers will be honored alongside Chubby Checker, Warren Zevon, Cindi Lauper and Outkast at the 2025 Induction event on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The honorees were announced live Sunday evening by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, and Outkast are first-time nominees, whereas Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes have all been nominated before.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Get more details here

Related Stories

Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company in The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' 50th Anniversary

The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Nomination

News > Bad Company

Share this article: