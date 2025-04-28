.

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Bruce Henne | 04-28-2025
Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

(hennemusic) Bad Company, Joe Cocker, The White Stripes, and Soundgarden are among the artists that will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year.

The rockers will be honored alongside Chubby Checker, Warren Zevon, Cindi Lauper and Outkast at the 2025 Induction event on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The honorees were announced live Sunday evening by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, and Outkast are first-time nominees, whereas Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes have all been nominated before.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Get more details here

Related Stories
Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company in The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' 50th Anniversary

The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Nomination

News > Bad Company

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more

Day In Country

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour- Eric Church-more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer