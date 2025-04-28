.

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

04-28-2025
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Ghost have been forced to cancel their concert in Madrid on Wednesday (April 30th) due to production issues, and they have released a music video for their song "Peacefield", from their new album "Skeleta."

The band shared about the canceled show, "It is with deep regret that we inform you the Ghost show on April 30th at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid has been canceled.

"Due to complex production issues beyond our control, the venue is unable to safely accommodate the weight and size of our production. Despite highest efforts to move the show to Movistar Arena, the current basketball league's schedule has rendered the venue unavailable.

"The band is devastated and shares in the disappointment caused by these unforeseeable circumstances. Every attempt possible will be made to return and deliver the show Madrid deserves!" Watch the new video below:

Related Stories
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Kelsey Waldon Shares 'Tiger Lilies' Video

Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'

Ghost Share New Single 'Peacefield'

Kris Delmhorst Announces Spring Tour Dates

News > Ghost

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more

Day In Country

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour- Eric Church-more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer