Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Ghost have been forced to cancel their concert in Madrid on Wednesday (April 30th) due to production issues, and they have released a music video for their song "Peacefield", from their new album "Skeleta."
The band shared about the canceled show, "It is with deep regret that we inform you the Ghost show on April 30th at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid has been canceled.
"Due to complex production issues beyond our control, the venue is unable to safely accommodate the weight and size of our production. Despite highest efforts to move the show to Movistar Arena, the current basketball league's schedule has rendered the venue unavailable.
"The band is devastated and shares in the disappointment caused by these unforeseeable circumstances. Every attempt possible will be made to return and deliver the show Madrid deserves!" Watch the new video below:
