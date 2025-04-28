.

Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

04-28-2025
Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Snot have announced that Sonny Mayo has left the group and they have recruited Doc Coyle (God Forbid, ex-Bad Wolves) to fill in for him for their upcoming shows.

Mikey Doling broke the news to fans with the following, "There's something I need to tell y'all. Sonny Mayo has decided to quit Snot. Snot doesn't fit into his life right now, and he just wants to focus on himself and his life. And Snot's just too busy for him to be able to continue.

"So I'd like to wish Sonny Mayo the best of luck in his future, and I wanna thank him for all he's contributed to Snot over the years. We love you, brother.

"That being said, our very, very good friend from God Forbid, formerly Bad Wolves, Doc Coyle, is going to be filling in on guitar for the upcoming shows. And we're excited to have him on board. And thank you very much, Doc Coyle."

Related Stories
Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Snot Share Video Recap Of First Reunion Show

Snot Reveal Identity Of Mystery Singer

Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer

Snot Tease Mystery Singer With New Video

News > Snot

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more

Day In Country

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour- Eric Church-more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer