Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Snot have announced that Sonny Mayo has left the group and they have recruited Doc Coyle (God Forbid, ex-Bad Wolves) to fill in for him for their upcoming shows.
Mikey Doling broke the news to fans with the following, "There's something I need to tell y'all. Sonny Mayo has decided to quit Snot. Snot doesn't fit into his life right now, and he just wants to focus on himself and his life. And Snot's just too busy for him to be able to continue.
"So I'd like to wish Sonny Mayo the best of luck in his future, and I wanna thank him for all he's contributed to Snot over the years. We love you, brother.
"That being said, our very, very good friend from God Forbid, formerly Bad Wolves, Doc Coyle, is going to be filling in on guitar for the upcoming shows. And we're excited to have him on board. And thank you very much, Doc Coyle."
