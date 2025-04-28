Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Testament and Obituary have announced that they will be launching their Thrash Of The Titans Tour of Europe and the UK this October with support from Destruction and Goatwhore.

"Thrash Of The Titans Is Back!", announced Testament via social media this morning (April 28th). They added, "As many of you know, we've been waiting to make another special announcement and here it is!

"We're officially hitting Europe this October with our friends in the mighty Obituary. Joining us will be our friends in Destruction and Goatwhore. This is the heavy metal line up you've all been waiting for!

"Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, April 30, at 10 AM, CET."

10/05 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

10/07 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

10/08 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

10/09 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

10/10 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

10/11 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

10/13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

10/14 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

10/16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

10/17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10/18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

10/19 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage

10/21 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center

10/22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10/23 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

10/24 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

10/25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

10/26 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda

