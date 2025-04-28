Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Testament and Obituary have announced that they will be launching their Thrash Of The Titans Tour of Europe and the UK this October with support from Destruction and Goatwhore.
"Thrash Of The Titans Is Back!", announced Testament via social media this morning (April 28th). They added, "As many of you know, we've been waiting to make another special announcement and here it is!
"We're officially hitting Europe this October with our friends in the mighty Obituary. Joining us will be our friends in Destruction and Goatwhore. This is the heavy metal line up you've all been waiting for!
"Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, April 30, at 10 AM, CET."
10/05 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
10/07 - Bristol, UK - Beacon
10/08 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
10/09 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
10/10 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
10/11 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
10/12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
10/13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
10/14 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
10/16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
10/17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
10/18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
10/19 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage
10/21 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center
10/22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
10/23 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
10/24 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
10/25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
10/26 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda
