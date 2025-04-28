Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video

Sammy Hagar has premiered the music video for his brand new Eddie Van Halen dream inspired single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", following his performance at the Stagecoach festival.

As we previously reported, Sammy discussed the song and his upcoming Las Vegas Residency with Loudwire Nights, and explained, "I dream about Eddie all the time. This particular one, we were in a corner.

"When Eddie would have a song idea, he'd say, 'Come here, come here, I want to show you, come here, come here.' He would take me away from [Alex Van Halen] and [Michael Anthony] and everybody. He didn't want to be bothered showing me this song because everybody would put their two cents in. Al would go, 'No, you're playing too fast, Ed.'"

Sammy says that in his dream, Eddie was showing him a new song that they had done together in the past. "I woke up so fast, I remembered it and I got my pad and I started writing things down.

"I got my guitar out, I got my iPhone out, I recorded some melody. I f***ing sang it into my iPhone and boom, that was the beginning of the song. I've written songs out of dreams, but not like this."

Hagar's camp shared the following details: Inspired by a vivid dream Hagar had about the late Eddie Van Halen; the song marks a full-circle moment in his storied career. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." features Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums. The production-helmed by Hagar, Satriani, and Eric Caudieux - delivers a sound that is at once nostalgic and forward-looking.

According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came about a year after Eddie's passing and left a lasting impact. Rather than being a somber farewell, the song is a celebration and expression of appreciation - for the fans, and for the unforgettable chapter they shared in Van Halen.

"This song is my final bow to that part of my life," says Hagar. "It's not meant to be anything more than a thank-you - with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo." Hagar also shared that Satriani's contribution to the track brought a unique emotional energy. "Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound - he brought in that big, emotional, guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie's spirit but is entirely of Joe's creation. With Michael Anthony's thundering bass and stellar Van Halen-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff's relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels."

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows

Sammy Hagar Recalls Eddie Van Halen Dream That Inspired New Song

Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'

Sammy Hagar Shares What Fans Can Expect At Las Vegas Residency

News > Sammy Hagar