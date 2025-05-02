Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne

(hennemusic) Rock legend Billy Idol was joined by Avril Lavigne for a performance of his new single, "77", on the April 28th episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The tune is the second track issued from the newly-released album, "Dream Into It", which also features guest appearances by Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.
Idol also joined Kimmel to discuss the project, which marks his first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."
The rocker launched a North American tour to support the record on April 30 in Phoenix, AZ. Stream video of the Idol interview and performance here
Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'
Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'
Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'
Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup
