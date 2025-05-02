Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar is just one of the big stars to take part in Ozzy Osbourne's final concert performance where he will be reunite with the original lineup of Black Sabbath for one last time this July in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Sammy shared his plans for the special event during a new interview with Loudwire Night and explained how he got involved in the historic show.

"When the word started leaking out, Tom Morello calls me and says, 'Hey man, would you interested,'" Hagar revealed. "I went, 'Yes!' He didn't have to say what. Would you be interested? 'Yes, Tom, I'm all in.' I was so flattered that I was one of the early guys on."

Hagar added, "I've been studying. Everybody asks, 'What do you listen to?' Him. I'm listening to Ozzy until the 5th. I got to learn his phrasing. His melodic structures are so unique, he's such a unique singer. I'm so honored."

The Red Rocker then shared the song that he plans to perform and how his first choice was already claimed by Ozz. "I chose to do 'No More Tears' and Tom goes, 'Oh, that would be great,' Hagar revealed. And then he comes back and says, 'Guess what? Ozzy's going to try and sing five songs and he wants to sing 'No More Tears.'

"I said, okay, 'Flying High Again,' and he goes, 'You got it.' So right now, I'm singing 'Flying High Again.' If Ozzy changes his mind, I'll sing 'Flying High Again' and 'No More Tears.'"

Hagar says that will be given the opportunity to perform one of his own songs, "I thought I would sing 'Rock Candy. Montrose and Sabbath were from the same kind of era...I'm so excited."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy

Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars

Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads On Anniversary Of His Death

News > Ozzy Osbourne