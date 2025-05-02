Singled Out: Brandon Wayne's Bad Habits

Alternative country-rocker Brandon Wayne just released his brand new single "Bad Habits", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I was sitting alone in silence when the hook for "Bad Habits" hit me like a spark in the dark. I'd been feeling adrift, tangled in thoughts about how self-destructive my life had become. That quiet moment turned into something transformative. I realized I needed to rediscover who I was, and the music started pouring out. The chorus came first, then the verses followed with a stream raw, unfiltered emotion. I picked up my acoustic guitar, mapped out the chords, and fired off a voice note to my producer. He called me almost immediately. He was just as fired up as I was.
By the next day, we were in the studio laying down the bones of "Bad Habits," and the energy was electric. Every second was a rush. We let loose, experimenting with sounds, trying out wild arrangements, and chasing that perfect feeling. But it still wasn't enough. I called up Ian LeBlanc, my former drummer, and my longtime friend Tobin Gomez for some killer fiddle work.
The four of us brought so many ideas to the table, and somehow, they all just clicked. We captured that whirlwind of emotion in the track itself.
At its core, I wanted this song to reflect my struggles-but in a way that still made you want to dance. The truth is, some of the most destructive parts of my life were wrapped in the illusion of fun, just like the worst habits usually are. And I think we really nailed that duality, the temptation, and the fallout.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
