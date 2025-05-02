The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time

The Doors have released a classic live concert recording digitally for the first time. The band had this to say: Surprise - another one from The Doors vaults! LIVE IN PHILADELPHIA 1970 is now available on all streaming platforms for the first time ever.
Recorded live at The Spectrum in Philadelphia on May 1, 1970, this concert showcases The Doors in fiery form, with Jim Morrison delivering a fierce, commanding performance. The setlist includes standout versions of "Roadhouse Blues," "Soul Kitchen," "Wake Up!," and more, capturing the band's raw, hypnotic energy in front of a packed arena.
LIVE IN PHILADELPHIA 1970 is essential listening - a snapshot of The Doors' legendary 1970 tour, available on streaming for the first time ever. Stream it here
