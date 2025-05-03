Green Day Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

(hennemusic) Green Day was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 1, and video of the event is streaming online. The California band was recognized in the field of recording with the 2,810th star on the famous strip, which can be found at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to Amoeba Music.

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield served as emcee for the event, which also included appearances by actor/producer Ryan Reynolds, producer Rob Cavallo, and Flavor Flav.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day's Billlie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and TrE Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer. "Green Day's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives. Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music."

"Where do I start? 1987? 1982? Today was like a fever dream," shared Billie Joe Armstrong online after the event."To see a lot of our friends and family all together to celebrate the walk of fame was unreal and beautiful. I remember playing Rajis in 1992. Never in my wildest fever dreams did I ever imagine this. Walking down the blvd. Gazing at the stars of Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin and so many more. Never once did I think this would be possible for me Mike and Tre. Mike brought tears to my eyes when he mentioned my mom Ollie..." as he continued to process the honor.

Green Day - who recently headlined both weekends at Coachella last month - will release a newly-announced deluxe edition of its 2024 album, "Saviors", on May 23 via Reprise Records.

See what else Billie Joe had to say and stream video of the event here

Related Stories

Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup

Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Green Day Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Track 'Smash It Like Belushi'

Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

News > Green Day

Share this article: