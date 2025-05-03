Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Fortunately for Sammy Hagar fans that is not always true. The Red Rocker has announced that he will be livestreaming one of his residency shows.

Sammy just kicked off his The Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency and shared that fans not in Sin City will be able to livestream his May 16th show via Veeps.

Hagar shared, "We're gonna rock the hell out of your house!" and his camp added, "On Friday, May 16th Veeps is bringing the Las Vegas residency LIVE directly to your living room! Tune in from anywhere in the world and watch the concert live and on demand.

"Tickets available at VEEPS.com/sammyhagar"

