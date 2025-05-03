Legendary rockers the Scorpions took to social media to share the sad news that they have been forced to cancel tonight's concert in Quito because frontman Klaus Meine continues to battle bacterial bronchitis, which caused the cancelation of two previous shows this week.
The band shared earlier today, "It is with further regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Quito tonight, May 3rd. Klaus has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with a bacterial bronchitis which caused his unfortunately inability to sing.
"The band send their deepest apologies to all their loyal fans in Ecuador and are again extremely disappointed not to be able to play in one of their favorite countries.
"They'll make every effort to return to Ecuador and South America in the future."
Exodus Recruit Death Angel's Mark Osegueda For Scorpions Cover
Scorpions Icon Herman Rarebell Celebrating The 1980s With 'What About Love?'
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To Mikkey Dee's Health
Venamoris Recruit Slayer's Gary Holt To Rock Scorpions' 'Animal Magnetism'
Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show- Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time- The Ataris Return- more
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show- Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan- Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album- more
Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys- Colt Ford Recruits Caden McGuire- more
Watch Britney Spears' The Making of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' Video- Maroon 5 And LISA Go Mr. & Mrs. Smith With 'Priceless' Video'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show
Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time
The Ataris Return With 'Car Song' First New Track In Over 15 Years
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Better Of Me' Video
Stream Puddle of Mudd's New Album 'Kiss The Machine'
High on Fire Launching European Headline Tour
Green Day Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's Tears & Wishes