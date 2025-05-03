Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time

Legendary rockers the Scorpions took to social media to share the sad news that they have been forced to cancel tonight's concert in Quito because frontman Klaus Meine continues to battle bacterial bronchitis, which caused the cancelation of two previous shows this week.

The band shared earlier today, "It is with further regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Quito tonight, May 3rd. Klaus has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with a bacterial bronchitis which caused his unfortunately inability to sing.

"The band send their deepest apologies to all their loyal fans in Ecuador and are again extremely disappointed not to be able to play in one of their favorite countries.

"They'll make every effort to return to Ecuador and South America in the future."

