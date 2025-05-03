.

Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's Tears & Wishes

Sawyer Utah just released his brand new single "tears & wishes", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track, which is the follow-up to his "WHEREVER U ARE' EP. Here is the story:

This song feels like the start of something new, yet something familiar, as I start rolling out my next project. I was sent the original beat on a blind email and it was titled "tears & wishes".

I immediately started singing the hook when I heard it and wrote it about how quickly you can feel comforted by someone you barely even knew the day before.

It was then a song that I kept coming back to and felt like I needed to make it the beginning of my post-debut EP direction. It also felt like the right time of the year for a late night vibe before we hit summer...cuz I have a lot I'm getting ready for the change of season!

