Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's Tears & Wishes

Sawyer Utah just released his brand new single "tears & wishes", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track, which is the follow-up to his "WHEREVER U ARE' EP. Here is the story:
This song feels like the start of something new, yet something familiar, as I start rolling out my next project. I was sent the original beat on a blind email and it was titled "tears & wishes".
I immediately started singing the hook when I heard it and wrote it about how quickly you can feel comforted by someone you barely even knew the day before.
It was then a song that I kept coming back to and felt like I needed to make it the beginning of my post-debut EP direction. It also felt like the right time of the year for a late night vibe before we hit summer...cuz I have a lot I'm getting ready for the change of season!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
