Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'

The Cure have shared a brand new version of their "Warsong" remixed by Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. The track comes from their forthcoming "Mixes Of A Lost World" collection that is set to be released on June 13th.

We were sent the following details: MIXES OF A LOST WORLD conceived and compiled by Robert Smith, is a new remix collection of tracks from The Cure's acclaimed #1 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD.

The set features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and many more, with the deluxe edition including additional remixes and reworks Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad & Trentemøller among others.

Chino Moreno from The Deftones version of "Warsong" is available now alongside mixes from Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold. Chino Moreno says,"I chose Warsong to remix as it's one of those slow-building, brooding musical pieces that have always drawn me into The Cure's music. My idea with this remix was to strip it back slightly of its organic instrumentation and bring in ridged, mechanical percussion and some down-pitched vocals aimed to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel of the song while maintaining the core beauty of what existed."

