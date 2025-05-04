Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio

Maneskin frontman Damiano David has shared a "Live From Vevo Studio" performance video for his brand new single "Voices", the latest track from his forthcoming solo album "Funny Little Fears", which will arrive on May 16th.

Damiano shared, "'VOICES' is about my inner battle-everything that pulled me away from myself and from really understanding what I wanted... and more importantly, what I didn't want. This song is the final piece before the full story unfolds with the album.

" Funny Little Fears is basically my emotional diary from this past year. Writing it helped me work through some deep emotional blocks and anxiety, and let me show a more personal, maybe unexpected, side of myself-both musically and as a person. Releasing 'VOICES' before the album feels like opening the last door, inviting everyone into my inner world, without fear."

"Voices" follows the previously released singles "Next Summer," "Born With A Broken Heart," and "Silverlines" which are all set to feature on the album.

