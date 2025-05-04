David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3

David Lee Roth made a triumphant return to the stage on Saturday night (May 3rd) at the M3 Festival in Maryland and delivered a set of Van Halen classics.
SiriusXM personality Mark Strigl, who also hosted the event, took to social media to share his excitement about Roth's return to the concert stage. He wrote, "DLR currently reclaiming the VH legacy tonight in Maryland M3 Rock Festival
"David Lee Roth just opened his first show in five years with Panama. 2nd tune Drop Dead Legs. 3rd tune you Really Got Me. DAVE IS BACK!!! he sounds amazing!!!"
Roth's set also feature performances of the Van Halen classics "Unchained", "Dance The Night Away", "Running With The Devil", "Mean Street", "Atomic Punk", "And The Cradle Will Rock", "Jamie's Crying", "Everybody Wants Some", "I'm The One", and "Romeo Delight", with a finale of "Jump".
